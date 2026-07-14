Tragic Collision: Schoolgirl's Untimely Demise After E-Rickshaw Accident

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. The incident took place near the Majlis Park Metro Station, where an e-rickshaw, carrying school children, collided with a school bus.

The police revealed that following the collision, the young girl fell from the e-rickshaw and was grievously injured when she was run over by the bus. The unfortunate incident was reported to the authorities, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams. She was rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Officials have detained the bus driver and taken both vehicles into custody as investigations continue. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory have conducted thorough inspections of the accident scene. The girl's body is currently with the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination, as the case unfolds under close scrutiny by the police.