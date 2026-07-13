Delhi Unveils AI-Driven 'Dust Portal 2.0' for Smarter Pollution Management

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday introduced the cutting-edge AI tool, 'Dust Portal 2.0,' designed for real-time monitoring of dust pollution at construction and demolition sites. Created by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), this digital innovation leverages AI to ensure stricter compliance with environmental standards.

In a live demonstration, Gupta emphasized the portal’s efficacy, highlighting how it simplifies compliance, enhances data-driven monitoring, and supports transparent enforcement. Environment Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa noted the platform's potential to revolutionize dust pollution control by integrating technology and public participation.

Having a comprehensive approach, Dust Portal 2.0 uses GIS mapping, live cameras, and real-time analytics to provide accurate assessments, aiming to make Delhi greener and reduce its significant dust pollution, which accounts for a large share of PM10 and PM2.5 emissions in the region.