Call for Justice: Parents Demand Action in Nithin Raj's Case

Parents of deceased dental student Nithin Raj met Kerala's Chief Minister to demand justice for their son, urging the arrest of the prime accused and a fresh investigation. With 95 days elapsed and no progress, they await action, planning protests if their demands aren't met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:06 IST
Call for Justice: Parents Demand Action in Nithin Raj's Case
Parents of Nithin Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant plea for justice, the parents of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student from Anjarakandy Dental College who died by suicide, have urged Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan to take decisive action in their son's case. They met the Chief Minister on Wednesday at the Secretariat, delivering a memorandum demanding accountability from those responsible for their son's untimely death.

Latha, Nithin's mother, expressed her distress to reporters, highlighting the lack of progress in the investigation since her son's death over 95 days ago. She called for the immediate arrest of Professor M K Ram, the primary suspect, while expressing a cautious optimism in the Chief Minister's commitment to a fair probe.

Rajan, Nithin's father, accused law enforcement of sabotaging the investigation, alleging that officers helped shield the accused. He emphasized the need for action against Professor Dr. MK Ram, reportedly absconding in Andhra Pradesh, pressing for his arrest. Meanwhile, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh confirmed the family's meeting with the Chief Minister and conveyed assurances of further discussion with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to ensure justice.

Sunny M Kapicadu, General Convenor of the Action Council, called for a fresh probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into Nithin's death, threatening statewide protests if the government's assurances falter. The Supreme Court recently refused anticipatory bail to Dr. M Kodanda Ram, alleged to have verbally harassed Nithin, a decision upheld by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

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