Delhi High Court Revokes School Teacher's Bail in POCSO Case

The Delhi High Court has annulled the bail granted to a female school teacher involved in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) scenario, demanding her surrender within three days. Justice Saurabh Banerjee highlighted the trial court’s negligence of key factors, including the seriousness of allegations and the stringent regulations of the POCSO Act.

The State contested the bail order of the Additional Sessions Judge at Dwarka Courts, initially approved on May 20, 2026. The prosecution case detailed a harrowing incident where a three-year-old student experienced severe distress upon returning home from school. Allegedly, she mentioned a 'big boy' involved, while investigations pointed towards her class teacher's involvement, backed by identifying evidence and medical support.

The High Court criticized the preliminary bail decision for prematurely assessing evidence credibility, which conflicts with established legal standards. It expressed concerns over the teacher’s longstanding school association, potentially influencing the investigation. Consequently, the court mandated her surrender and clarified that its findings focused solely on the bail reconsideration.