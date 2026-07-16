Shefali Bagga Under ED Scanner in Mahadev Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate questioned TV host Shefali Bagga in the Mahadev online betting case, revealing her association with key operator Khanjan Thakkar. Evidence suggests Bagga promoted the app, offering tips, while betting syndicate activities generate significant illicit profits, laundered through complex transactions. ED continues its crackdown on illegal betting activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:10 IST
Shefali Bagga Under ED Scanner in Mahadev Betting Scandal
Official logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into the Mahadev online betting app scam by questioning television host Shefali Bagga at its Raipur office. The inquiry is part of a broader investigation into illegal betting operations linked to significant money laundering activities.

Sources involved in the investigation disclosed to ANI that Bagga is a close confidante of Khanjan Jagdish Kumar Thakkar, a pivotal Hawala operator tied to the Mahadev Online Book, a notorious betting app functioning in India. Officials allege that Bagga has increasingly become the public persona of these betting apps, which operate from overseas hubs like Dubai and London.

Evidentiary findings indicate that Bagga not only promotes these betting platforms but also provides guidance to players, leveraging her social media influence, notably through her Telegram channel. Meanwhile, the ED has ramped up actions against the betting syndicate, freezing assets worth billions as it attempts to dismantle a complex financial web designed to disguise tainted cash as legitimate funds within India.

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