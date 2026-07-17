EU Green Plan: Balancing Climate Goals and Industrial Competitiveness

The European Commission introduced a proposal on Friday, seeking to reform the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), which would allow industries to emit CO2 for a longer period while providing more financial backing for clean technologies in Europe.

The overhaul aims to align the system with the EU's 2040 climate target to reduce net emissions by 90%, addressing pressures from nations like Italy and Poland, which argue the system affects competitiveness.

Moreover, the Commission has set a new requirement for nations to allocate half of their ETS revenues toward decarbonizing local industries, generating around €260 billion since 2013.