U.S. Military Dismantles Key Surveillance in Iran

The U.S. military confirmed on Friday that it had successfully dismantled a crucial surveillance tower located in Iran's Chabahar Shahid Kalantari Port. The operation occurred on Thursday, targeting a strategic asset used for maritime monitoring.

According to a statement by U.S. Central Command on the social platform X, the demolished tower was part of an expansive maritime surveillance network along Iran's Gulf of Oman coastline. This network was reportedly utilized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to track and potentially target commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

The event marks a significant action in the region, highlighting ongoing tensions and the strategic importance of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil supplies.