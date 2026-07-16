Looming Parliamentary Session: Key Reforms and Debates Await

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor anticipates a productive parliamentary session starting July 20, contingent on open discussions. Major agenda items include proposed constitutional amendments like 'One Nation, One Election.' The opposition plans to address issues of public concern including reported donation misappropriations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:38 IST
Looming Parliamentary Session: Key Reforms and Debates Await
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in a discussion with reporters on Thursday, expressed hope for a 'very constructive and productive' upcoming Parliament session, slated to commence on July 20, should all voices be heard. He highlighted the government's agenda, which includes potential constitutional amendments, and an all-party briefing scheduled for Sunday.

Among the proposed bills is the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, which is being evaluated by a parliamentary committee with a report due during this session. Other constitutional amendments aim to introduce changes like the Delimitation and potential swift actions against MPs, CMs, and MLAs jailed for over thirty days, requiring a two-thirds House majority.

The opposition, Tharoor noted, plans to spotlight allegations of donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, concerns following the failures of the NEET and CBSE exams, and issues related to ethanol and E20 fuel. He underscored worries over government restrictions on opposition discussions, and anticipated the JPC to finalize important reports ahead of presenting them to Parliament.

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