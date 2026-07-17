Himachal Pradesh on High Alert for Heavy Rains: Government's Preparedness Assured

Himachal Pradesh is bracing for a potential deluge as the state government has put its disaster management system on high alert, anticipating heavy to very heavy rains in the next five days. Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, emphasized the administration's vigilance and preparedness, recalling the monsoon disaster of 2023 as a pivotal learning moment.

Speaking from Shimla, Chauhan highlighted the proactive measures being enforced, including the readiness of district administrations to respond swiftly to emergencies. Equipment and disaster response teams are on standby following warnings from the India Meteorological Department about imminent heavy rains and possible flash floods. Thus far, the region has escaped major incidents, with roads and highways functioning normally.

Tourism remains a priority for the economy of Himachal Pradesh, and the government seeks to balance safety without causing undue alarm among visitors. Tourists are encouraged to enjoy the monsoon season but advised to heed official advisories, avoiding potentially hazardous areas during heavy rainfall. The administration stands ready to tackle any developments in the coming days.