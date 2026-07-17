Himachal Pradesh Leads Nation with Robotic Surgery Milestone

Himachal Pradesh sets a precedent as the first state to introduce robotic surgery in three government hospitals, enhancing healthcare technology. The state prioritizes advancements in medical infrastructure and education, aiming to provide world-class treatment and making major expansions in healthcare facilities and diagnostic services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:28 IST
Himachal Pradesh Leads Nation with Robotic Surgery Milestone
Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant healthcare milestone, Himachal Pradesh becomes the inaugural state to introduce robotic surgery facilities across three government hospitals. This development forms part of the state's broader commitment to revolutionize healthcare and medical education, as stated by Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a press conference in Shimla.

'Himachal Pradesh has pioneered robotic surgery in three state hospitals to deliver world-class treatment locally and curb the dependency on private medical services outside the region,' Chauhan reported. The advanced systems have been installed at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality in Chamiyana, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. These enhancements promise more precise surgeries and quicker patient recovery.

Progress in medical diagnostics includes a new PET-CT scanner at IGMC Shimla, alongside the forthcoming installation of a PET scanner, and the operational 3-Tesla MRI. Additional diagnostic tools, such as 1.5-Tesla MRI machines, are approved for several state hospitals. The reforms extend to medical education with significant expansions and the creation of numerous specialist opportunities in government colleges, ensuring comprehensive healthcare advancement.

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