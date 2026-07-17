Himachal Pradesh is positioning itself as a frontrunner in clean energy with its ambitious green hydrogen initiative. According to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, the state is leveraging its abundant hydropower to pioneer hydrogen production. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana.

In an interview with ANI, Chauhan highlighted ongoing discussions surrounding the Monsoon Session of Parliament, emphasizing the need for meaningful debates and inclusivity. He also addressed Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's concerns, urging the central government to engage in constructive dialogue.

Himachal Pradesh's healthcare system sees significant advancements under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. State-of-the-art facilities and expanded medical education mark efforts to provide world-class healthcare. Despite challenges, the government's proactive measures in employment, healthcare, and energy signify a commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.