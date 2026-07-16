BJP Leader Slams Congress Over Ram Temple Politics

BJP MP Suresh Kashyap criticized Congress for using Lord Ram's name for political gains. He supports strict punishment for those guilty in the Ram Temple donation fraud. Kashyap accused Congress of hypocritically adopting religious imagery for political positioning, amidst an ongoing investigation into the alleged donation scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:36 IST
BJP Leader Slams Congress Over Ram Temple Politics
BJP MP Suresh Kashyap (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shimla MP and BJP leader Suresh Kashyap on Thursday sharply criticized the Congress, accusing the party of using the revered name of Lord Ram solely for achieving political advantages. Kashyap further stressed the importance of stringent punishment for individuals found culpable in the controversial Ram Temple donation fraud case.

In a conversation with ANI, Kashyap was responding to the Congress' recent campaign in Himachal Pradesh. The party has been actively organizing bhajan-kirtan and Ram temple visits, while levying corruption allegations against the BJP pertaining to the alleged donation scam linked to the Ram Temple construction.

Kashyap highlighted the contrast between Congress's current stance and their past actions, recalling how they once described Lord Ram as mythical. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, asserting that offenders should face the harshest penalties to deter similar future fraud, whether concerning the Ram Temple or any other religious site. The dispute continues as both parties engage in a war of words over the politically sensitive issue.

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