Skyroot Aerospace Launches India's First Private Orbital Rocket

Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian startup, launched the nation's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The successful mission, named 'Mission Aagaman', marks India as the third country to achieve private orbital launch capability. This milestone boosts India's position in the global space market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 13:13 IST
Skyroot Aerospace Launches India's First Private Orbital Rocket
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Skyroot Aerospace, a pioneering space startup from India, successfully launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, on Saturday. The launch ceremony took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0635 GMT, marking a significant milestone in India's burgeoning space industry.

The mission, dubbed 'Mission Aagaman', carried out by the Vikram-1 rocket, involved lifting several customer payloads and in-orbit experiments into a 450 km orbit. This successful endeavor positions India as the third nation to develop orbital launch capabilities through private enterprise. The mission was initially delayed but later executed flawlessly, validating a range of crucial systems onboard the rocket.

As competition heats up in the global small satellite launch market, Skyroot Aerospace stands out as a significant player. The company was founded in 2018 and recently reached a $1 billion valuation, following India's 2020 space sector liberalization. This landmark success highlights the increasing support for domestic launch companies amid growing global demand within the space industry.

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