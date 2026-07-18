Skyroot Aerospace Launches India's First Private Orbital Rocket

Skyroot Aerospace, a pioneering space startup from India, successfully launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, on Saturday. The launch ceremony took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0635 GMT, marking a significant milestone in India's burgeoning space industry.

The mission, dubbed 'Mission Aagaman', carried out by the Vikram-1 rocket, involved lifting several customer payloads and in-orbit experiments into a 450 km orbit. This successful endeavor positions India as the third nation to develop orbital launch capabilities through private enterprise. The mission was initially delayed but later executed flawlessly, validating a range of crucial systems onboard the rocket.

As competition heats up in the global small satellite launch market, Skyroot Aerospace stands out as a significant player. The company was founded in 2018 and recently reached a $1 billion valuation, following India's 2020 space sector liberalization. This landmark success highlights the increasing support for domestic launch companies amid growing global demand within the space industry.