CASK Cybersecurity Platform Honored at Surakshit Awards 2026

CASK, a groundbreaking AI-powered cybersecurity tool developed by Sumeru Edutech, received accolades at the prestigious Surakshit Awards 2026 on July 17 in New Delhi. This accolade underscores CASK’s significant contribution to bolstering India's digital defense through its innovative approach to cybersecurity training.

Designed alongside Cyber Buddha Techno Legal Private Limited, CASK addresses the rising demand for hands-on cybersecurity education. The platform enables organizations and educational institutions to conduct realistic cyber simulations offline, enhancing security and accessibility. Mr. Himanshu Desai, CTO and Co-Founder of Sumeru EduTech, accepted the award on behalf of the company. As threats evolve, CASK is pivotal in equipping entities with skills to identify and mitigate cyber risks.

Expressing pride, Mr. Ashish Pandya, CEO of Sumeru EduTech, called the recognition a significant milestone, aligning with their vision of scalable cyber preparedness. Co-founders Mr. Paathik Muni and Mrs. Kamaljeet Kaur expressed their inspiration to continue pioneering AI-driven security solutions, reinforcing digital resilience and security across India.