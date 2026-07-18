Speed, Crashes, and Strategy: Thrills at the Belgian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli leads the charge for Mercedes in the Belgian Grand Prix final practice, clocking the fastest lap. Meanwhile, drama unfolds as Lewis Hamilton crashes his Ferrari, leaving his team scrambling for repairs. The session saw impressive performances and rapid pace from racers including Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:34 IST
Speed, Crashes, and Strategy: Thrills at the Belgian Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Kimi Antonelli continues to dominate Formula One as he lapped the fastest during Mercedes' final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday. Showcasing his formidable skill, Antonelli's lap was an impressive one minute 45.990 seconds, outstripping McLaren's reigning world champion Lando Norris by 0.139 seconds.

However, the session was not without drama. Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari in the final moments, sending his team racing against time for repairs. The accident occurred at Fagnes, where Hamilton hit a tyre wall, resulting in significant car damage. Over the radio, Hamilton expressed regret to his engineer, Carlo Santi, who reassured him amid the chaos.

The incident impacted other racers such as Max Verstappen, who had to slow down for double yellow flags, narrowly avoiding a collision with Williams' Carlos Sainz. As the Grand Prix action intensifies, Antonelli leads the championship, 32 points ahead of Hamilton, with George Russell his closest rival, trailing by 25 points.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026