Kimi Antonelli continues to dominate Formula One as he lapped the fastest during Mercedes' final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday. Showcasing his formidable skill, Antonelli's lap was an impressive one minute 45.990 seconds, outstripping McLaren's reigning world champion Lando Norris by 0.139 seconds.

However, the session was not without drama. Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari in the final moments, sending his team racing against time for repairs. The accident occurred at Fagnes, where Hamilton hit a tyre wall, resulting in significant car damage. Over the radio, Hamilton expressed regret to his engineer, Carlo Santi, who reassured him amid the chaos.

The incident impacted other racers such as Max Verstappen, who had to slow down for double yellow flags, narrowly avoiding a collision with Williams' Carlos Sainz. As the Grand Prix action intensifies, Antonelli leads the championship, 32 points ahead of Hamilton, with George Russell his closest rival, trailing by 25 points.