Eknath Shinde Lauds Modi's Leadership; NDA Grows Stronger Amid NEET Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Saturday, attributing the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) growing strength to the public's confidence in the Prime Minister. Shinde emphasized that the coalition aims to bolster Modi's leadership further.

In an interview with ANI, Shinde declared, 'The NDA's increasing strength is a result of people's faith in PM Modi's consistent dedication and service to the nation. The nation is advancing towards economic supremacy, and as part of the NDA, we aim to fortify our alliance and ensure continued progress.' He highlighted the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP, centered on public welfare, resisting opposition efforts to fracture the unity.

Shinde underscored, 'Attempts by opposition parties to create friction are futile; the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance thrives on genuine commitment to positive change, not mere power. Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, Shinde highlighted his cohesive working relationship with CM Devendra Fadnavis, prioritizing Maharashtra's progress and NDA's strength.' He also addressed the recent merger of Shiv Sena rebels augmenting the party's presence in the Lok Sabha, and expressed confidence in the Centre's handling of the NEET paper leak protests, supporting ongoing negotiations for student welfare.