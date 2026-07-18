Political Shifts and Mergers Realign Forces in Indian Lok Sabha

In a significant development on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sanctioned the merger of six rebel Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) into the main Shiv Sena faction, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This move increases the Shiv Sena's presence to 13 members in the Lok Sabha, drastically reducing UBT Sena's numbers.

Furthermore, the Speaker gave the nod for separate seating for 20 MPs who have defected from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). While this merger's formal approval remains pending, it signals significant realignment within the political landscape.

The broader implications of these shifts could see the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) inching closer to a powerful majority in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for potential legislative changes. These include revisiting the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at increasing Lok Sabha seats and enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies. Political circles are abuzz with speculation regarding moves and countermoves in this evolving scenario.