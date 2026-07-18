Political Shifts and Mergers Realign Forces in Indian Lok Sabha

Recent political maneuvers have seen the merger of six Shiv Sena rebel MPs with the main Shiv Sena faction and 20 Trinamool Congress MPs joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India. These shifts could potentially bolster the National Democratic Alliance's position, sparking talks of revisiting the Constitution Amendment Bill for increasing Lok Sabha seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:03 IST
Political Shifts and Mergers Realign Forces in Indian Lok Sabha
Six Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs merge with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sanctioned the merger of six rebel Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) into the main Shiv Sena faction, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This move increases the Shiv Sena's presence to 13 members in the Lok Sabha, drastically reducing UBT Sena's numbers.

Furthermore, the Speaker gave the nod for separate seating for 20 MPs who have defected from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). While this merger's formal approval remains pending, it signals significant realignment within the political landscape.

The broader implications of these shifts could see the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) inching closer to a powerful majority in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for potential legislative changes. These include revisiting the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at increasing Lok Sabha seats and enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies. Political circles are abuzz with speculation regarding moves and countermoves in this evolving scenario.

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