JDA Cracks Down on Illegal Commercial Use of Residential Lands

In a significant move, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has commenced enforcement proceedings against the illegal commercial use of residential properties, following a Supreme Court directive. Authorities have issued notices to establishments operating unlawfully on residential lands in Jaipur, marking a pivotal step towards addressing this nationwide issue.

The initiative follows the Supreme Court's March 25 order, which mandated state capitals to identify and report residential areas being exploited for commercial activities. JDA's immediate action included a notice under statutory sections against an unauthorized commercial outfit in Bhankrota, demanding removal of violations within a specified timeframe or face legal repercussions.

This development is part of a broader legal narrative involving Rajdarbar Pinkcity Developments Pvt Ltd, which highlighted unauthorized commercial entities on lands designated for residential purposes. Despite prior tribunal and court orders, enforcement was lacking. The Supreme Court's dissatisfaction with state responses has propelled JDA's recent actions, potentially setting a precedent for future enforcement across afflicted regions.