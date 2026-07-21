Game-Changing Framework: Integrating Private Transport into Urban Networks

Researchers from leading institutions have unveiled a framework to incorporate private transport systems like autorickshaws and minibuses into mainstream urban transit. The study highlights policy measures to mitigate congestion and environmental issues, providing a valuable tool for planners to enhance commuter welfare and streamline informal transit networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:48 IST
Game-Changing Framework: Integrating Private Transport into Urban Networks
Dr Atanu Bhuyan, Assistant Professor, IIT Guwahati (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from IIT Guwahati, IIM Kashipur, and the National University of Singapore have developed an innovative framework designed to integrate private transportation means such as autorickshaws, minibuses, and vans into established urban transit systems.

Published in the prestigious Transportation Research Part A: Policy and Practice journal, this research addresses prevalent issues faced by transportation networks in rapidly urbanizing countries like India, where public systems are stressed by informal transport's rise.

The framework employs a game-theoretic model analyzing four stakeholders: government, informal transport aggregator, ride-hailing platform, and commuters. The study suggests a dual approach of subsidies and congestion pricing to influence travel behavior and improve city mobility.

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