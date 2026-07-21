Cautious Steps: Lebanese Army Takes Over Vacated Lands from Israeli Forces

Lebanese army troops deployed in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh following Israeli withdrawal, facilitated by a U.S.-brokered plan aiming to disarm Hezbollah and reclaim territories. The area remains heavily damaged and unsafe for returnees. The pilot zone program tests Lebanon's sovereignty over its land amid skepticism about its long-term effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:41 IST
Cautious Steps: Lebanese Army Takes Over Vacated Lands from Israeli Forces
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a notable development, Lebanese army troops have taken control of the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. This transition, implemented under a U.S.-brokered plan, is part of a broader effort to reestablish Lebanese sovereignty in territory previously under Israeli occupation.

The initiative, referred to as the pilot zone program, marks a significant step towards disarming the Hezbollah group in certain regions. As Lebanese forces move in, Israeli military officials have refrained from commenting but acknowledged the commencement of their troop redeployment as per the program's schedule.

Despite this progress, the region bears extensive damage from previous conflicts, with vital infrastructure in ruins, rendering it uninhabitable. Officials caution residents against returning until safety is assured. The deployment tests Lebanon's capacity to assert control and foster peace, amid ongoing skepticism and geopolitical tensions.

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