Cautious Steps: Lebanese Army Takes Over Vacated Lands from Israeli Forces

In a notable development, Lebanese army troops have taken control of the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. This transition, implemented under a U.S.-brokered plan, is part of a broader effort to reestablish Lebanese sovereignty in territory previously under Israeli occupation.

The initiative, referred to as the pilot zone program, marks a significant step towards disarming the Hezbollah group in certain regions. As Lebanese forces move in, Israeli military officials have refrained from commenting but acknowledged the commencement of their troop redeployment as per the program's schedule.

Despite this progress, the region bears extensive damage from previous conflicts, with vital infrastructure in ruins, rendering it uninhabitable. Officials caution residents against returning until safety is assured. The deployment tests Lebanon's capacity to assert control and foster peace, amid ongoing skepticism and geopolitical tensions.