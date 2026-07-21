Karbi Anglong Shuts Waterfall Picnic Spots Amid Flood Crisis

With severe flooding gripping the Karbi Anglong district, authorities have shut all waterfall picnic spots to ensure public safety. The district faces critical conditions, disrupting connectivity, and prompting rescue efforts. The government intensifies relief measures as over 1.70 lakh people across Assam are affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:51 IST
Karbi Anglong Shuts Waterfall Picnic Spots Amid Flood Crisis
Floodwaters submerge Jorhat-Sivasagar highway in Assam, commuters struggle through waterlogged roads (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Karbi Anglong has mandated the closure of all waterfall picnic spots within the district until further notice due to severe flooding, emphasizing public safety. The directive, issued by the District Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of the DDMA, Aranyak Saikia, is a preemptive step considering the critical flood situation.

The order underscores the necessity of immediate action to avert potential threats to life and property amid the prevailing conditions. Consequently, all waterfall picnic spots in the district will remain closed till further notice.

The flood crisis has also escalated in Teok and Kakojan, with flash floods creating havoc. National Highway 715 has been submerged, severely disrupting transportation and affecting daily life in the impacted areas.

In response to the emergency, Jorhat's fire department has intensified rescue operations throughout the district, deploying eight boats. Pronab Bora, Jorhat Fire Station In-charge, expressed cautious optimism as water levels show signs of receding.

Amid escalating concerns, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced heightened relief and rescue operations. Flooding has affected over 1.70 lakh residents across 12 districts, prompting closer monitoring and direct engagement from local MPs and MLAs to ensure public welfare and safety.

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