Uttarakhand's Infrastructure Boost: A New Dawn for Development and Education

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken decisive steps to bolster the state's infrastructure by approving an allocation of Rs 51 crore. This funding is earmarked for the construction and enhancement of helipads across the state, alongside critical infrastructure improvements.

The move is poised to significantly boost road and air connectivity, disaster management efficacy, and the modernization of policing, judicial, and prison facilities, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the priority given to improving connectivity and critical state infrastructure, which will ensure comprehensive development in remote areas and enhance disaster response capabilities.

In a separate event, Chief Minister Dhami launched Shine AV Learning's Inclusive Education Mission-2030 in Dehradun, reflecting his commitment to advancing education. The initiative introduces educational resources tailored to children with special needs, aligning with the National Education Policy aimed at fostering innovation and critical thinking skills among students.