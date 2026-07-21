Delhi High Court to Hear PIL on Alleged Police Excessive Force

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to address a public interest litigation (PIL) accusing the Delhi Police of using excessive force during the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament March protests. This decision follows a request for urgent consideration by the petitioner's legal counsel.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, despite initial reluctance, accepted the case for hearing, with the petitioner raising significant concerns about police conduct. While agreeing to hear the matter, the Bench emphasized not embroiling the judiciary in such disputes.

The PIL alleges that police actions were disproportionate and seeks judicial intervention. Concurrent court cases involve accusations of police surveillance and address protest-related issues involving climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and demands related to educational reforms and allegations of examination misconduct.