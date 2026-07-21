Novo Nordisk Sues Eli Lilly Over Misleading Drug Ads

Novo Nordisk has taken legal action against Eli Lilly in a U.S. federal court, alleging the American pharmaceutical company falsely advertised the effectiveness of its weight-loss medications. The Danish firm has accused Lilly of violating federal and state advertising laws through campaigns for its Zepbound and Mounjaro drugs.

Novo's complaint alleges that Lilly's advertisements compared the highest doses of its products to lower doses of Novo's weight-loss injections, Wegovy and Ozempic. This, they claim, omits the newer, more potent versions of their meds that have been shown to result in greater weight loss.

A fierce rivalry between the two companies marks the U.S. obesity drug market. As Novo seeks damages and corrective advertising from Lilly, market analysts predict the sector could exceed $100 billion by 2030. Novo's shares fell 2% following the lawsuit, while Lilly's rose slightly.