Manish Tewari's Call for Robust Anti-Defection Law Sparks Parliamentary Debate

In a significant political move, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice to the Lok Sabha, urging the suspension of Question Hour and current legislature business to deliberate on enacting a more stringent anti-defection law. This proposed legislation seeks to address the surge of 'mass political defections' driven largely by opportunistic shifts, potentially undermining democratic practices.

In his statement to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tewari emphasized that the new law should aim to prevent defections devoid of ideological integrity while simultaneously fostering an environment that allows for honest and critical dissent. Tewari insists that this issue is of immediate importance, warranting a dedicated discussion during the parliamentary session.

The call for reform comes amidst escalating debates over recent political defections. High-profile shifts within parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT) and Trinamool Congress have brought the subject into sharp focus, with various political actors viewing these movements as either indicative of growing political influence or as threats to democratic norms and party integrity. The ongoing Monsoon Session, which commenced on Monday, offers a timely platform for these critical discussions.