Rapid Restoration Underway in J&K After Flash Floods and Landslides

In the wake of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides that have wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured swift restoration efforts on a 'war footing.’ According to a statement from the Lieutenant Governor's office, senior officials have been tasked to evaluate the extensive damage to homes and essential infrastructure as all departments collaborate on rescue, relief, and restoration operations.

Mr. Sinha revealed that over 435 damaged roads, 356 have been restored. He emphasized the importance of reopening crucial roads and reinstating power and water services, noting that divisional and police officials are actively addressing the crisis. The Lieutenant Governor also advised residents to stay away from vulnerable areas and adhere to local safety advisories.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar identified resuming power supply as the principal challenge, particularly in Rajouri and Poonch, following the collapse of key electrical towers due to the rains. Efforts using tankers and generators are underway to mitigate water shortages, alongside ongoing road clearance despite new landslides. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have warned inhabitants near the Chenab River to exercise caution following a rise in water levels, and rescue operations continue with army and police support in affected regions.