Delhi High Court to Hear PIL on NEET Protest Investigation

The Delhi High Court will review a PIL demanding an NIA inquiry into the "Sansad Chalo" protest linked to the NEET paper leak. The plea seeks to transfer all related FIRs to a specialized agency and calls for action against those involved in the alleged violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:52 IST
Delhi High Court to Hear PIL on NEET Protest Investigation
Visuals from CJP protest (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has agreed to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the "Sansad Chalo" protest that occurred on July 20, in response to an alleged NEET paper leak. The hearing is set for Friday.

The Division Bench, consisting of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, responded to an urgent request from Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha. The PIL, filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal through advocates Sneh Vardhan and Pratibha Sinha, aims to transfer all FIRs filed by the Delhi Police against those involved in the incident to a more specialized investigating body.

Defendants in the case include the Union of India, the NIA, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Delhi Police Commissioner, and the Delhi Government. The petitioner alleges violence during the protest, calling for identification and action against those responsible. The petition also highlights potential political influence and foreign funding.

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