Ram Temple Operations Steady Amid New Reforms

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Dinnendra Das confirmed on Thursday that the darshan process at the Ram Temple is proceeding smoothly, with donations also progressing well. He addressed concerns about past issues, attributing any shortcomings to external factors such as banking and policing inefficiencies.

The Trust is actively incorporating Ayodhya's saints in its religious activities, with Mahant Kamal Nayan Das highlighting their involvement in managing temple affairs. A gathering of local saints is scheduled to further promote religious engagement and training of priests for other temples.

In a recent Trust meeting, major decisions were announced, including the oversight of temple operations by five seers in the interim period before appointing a CEO. Reforms focus on enhancing transparency in donation processes, with live CCTV monitoring implemented and corrective actions planned to address past donation counting irregularities.