Ram Temple Operations Steady Amid New Reforms

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust asserts smooth operations at the Ram Temple, addressing earlier concerns. They introduce new reforms and CCTV monitoring for donation transparency. The inclusion of Ayodhya saints in religious practices and oversight by five seers until a CEO is appointed marks significant developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:53 IST
Ram Temple Operations Steady Amid New Reforms
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Dinnendra Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Dinnendra Das confirmed on Thursday that the darshan process at the Ram Temple is proceeding smoothly, with donations also progressing well. He addressed concerns about past issues, attributing any shortcomings to external factors such as banking and policing inefficiencies.

The Trust is actively incorporating Ayodhya's saints in its religious activities, with Mahant Kamal Nayan Das highlighting their involvement in managing temple affairs. A gathering of local saints is scheduled to further promote religious engagement and training of priests for other temples.

In a recent Trust meeting, major decisions were announced, including the oversight of temple operations by five seers in the interim period before appointing a CEO. Reforms focus on enhancing transparency in donation processes, with live CCTV monitoring implemented and corrective actions planned to address past donation counting irregularities.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026