Paper Leak Controversy: BJP and Omar Abdullah Lock Horns Over Accountability

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has engaged in a heated political exchange with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah following allegations surrounding the recent Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) paper leak controversy. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Abdullah of "lying" about the issue, citing a Power Development Department statement that annulled the examination for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

Bhandari highlighted similar paper leak incidents in Congress-ruled states, emphasizing the National Conference's alliance with Congress, and pointed out the lack of accountability in those cases. Meanwhile, Abdullah had fact-checked Union Health Minister JP Nadda, asserting that the paper leak occurred in 2022 under the Lieutenant Governor's administration, not during the NC-Congress government. Abdullah demanded to know the findings of a high-level committee formed to probe the matter.

The row deepened as Nadda criticized Rahul Gandhi for highlighting paper leaks selectively, urging him to address issues within Congress-governed states. Nadda questioned the opposition's commitment to student welfare, accusing them of leveraging the issue for political gain, thereby intensifying the political fallout over accountability in paper leak scandals.