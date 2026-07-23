NIA's Major Breakthrough: Explosive Seizure and Arrests in Jharkhand

The NIA arrested two individuals after seizing illicit detonators and materials in Jharkhand, related to a 2024 blast. The case involves a conspiracy in unlawful explosives handling. As the probe continues, another accused was arrested in a separate Kerala case, reflecting the agency's ongoing crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:38 IST
NIA's Major Breakthrough: Explosive Seizure and Arrests in Jharkhand
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday apprehended two individuals following a major seizure of illegal explosive devices in Jharkhand's Koderma district. The operation, spanning four locations, uncovered 1,662 non-electric detonators and other incriminating materials linked to a 2024 motorcycle blast in Saltora, resulting in the arrests of Mahesh Mehta and Shankar Yadav.

According to NIA sources, the two were embroiled in a criminal conspiracy involving the illegal stockpiling and transport of explosives. The search also led to the discovery of five digital devices and the confiscation of Rs 16 lakh in cash, underscoring the extent of the operation's reach.

The ongoing investigation has previously resulted in the arrests and charges against three other individuals, linked to an explosion that claimed the life of suspect Joydeb Mondal. The NIA continues its efforts to dismantle the clandestine network involved in this risky and illicit explosives trade, tracing the origins and intended distribution routes. Meanwhile, the agency scored another victory with the arrest of Muhammadali KP, a key figure in Kerala's Sreenivasan murder case, upon his arrival at Delhi's IGI Airport from Riyadh, further highlighting its nationwide crackdown.

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