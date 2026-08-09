Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, emphasizing the country's development over the past twelve years. In a statement, Sai responded to criticisms from AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that Modi has undeniably propelled India forward.

Addressing the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and delimitation issues, Sai welcomed these moves, describing them as beneficial for the nation's advancement. These measures, he argued, align with the country’s interests and future growth.

On the contrary, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized Modi, accusing him of compromising India’s interests amid geopolitical tensions involving U.S. sanctions on Russian oil purchases. Kejriwal alleged Modi's compliance with former President Trump's decisions, labeling it as detrimental to India. Tensions escalate as Kejriwal’s remarks followed a U.S. Senate bill seeking sanctions on nations importing Russian oil.