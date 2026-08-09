Keralam Flood Crisis: MP Venugopal's Ground Zero Visit Sparks Hope

Congress Member of Parliament KC Venugopal conducted an on-site visit to the flood-ravaged areas of Kuttanad and the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituencies in Keralam, engaging directly with those impacted by the natural disaster. In a post on social media platform X, he documented his interactions with affected citizens from diverse backgrounds.

"During my visit to the flood-hit regions of Kuttanad and Alappuzha, I met with victims from all societal segments," Venugopal stated on Saturday. He was accompanied by Ministers M Liju and T Siddique, who joined him in evaluating the relief camps' effectiveness and pledged comprehensive support to those devastated by the floods, which have historically battered Keralam.

The flood situation in Keralam's Kuttanad area remains severe, with rising water levels causing extensive damage to infrastructure and agricultural lands, affecting thousands of residents. The continuous influx of water from the east has exacerbated flooding in Alappuzha district, submerging low-lying localities and complicating transportation routes, particularly on the Alappuzha-Changanassery road where vehicles struggle through inundated paths.