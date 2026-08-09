Relief and Recovery Amidst Reciding Floodwaters in Jorhat

Floodwaters have begun to recede in Jorhat, India, as large-scale relief efforts are underway. 166,000 people have been affected, with nine fatalities reported. Authorities are focusing on rehabilitation and essential services distribution, with both central and state governments ensuring support. Overall, Assam's floods have claimed 99 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:42 IST
Relief and Recovery Amidst Reciding Floodwaters in Jorhat
Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, stated on Sunday that the flood situation in Jorhat district is now under control as water levels are receding, while extensive relief and rehabilitation efforts are ongoing. Latest reports indicate approximately 1.66 lakh people across 304 villages have been impacted, with the floods claiming nine lives. Significant agricultural damage and livestock loss are additional challenges being addressed.

Speaking to ANI about the situation, Margherita detailed the destruction, noting 166,000 people impacted and nine fatalities in Jorhat district alone. There are 39 relief camps housing 9,659 people, and over 17,000 animals have been lost, with 118,000 animals affected in total. As the water level continues to drop, enhanced relief measures are being rolled out, including medical aid, public health services, and other essential support for the flood victims.

Both the central and state governments are actively participating in relief, rehabilitation, and medical assistance efforts to ensure essential services reach the affected populations. Meanwhile, Assam's statewide death toll from the ongoing floods has climbed to 99, with widespread casualties reported. According to DRIMS Assam's latest bulletin, 58 males, 23 females, and 18 children have succumbed to the floods in various regions, with districts such as Cachar and Sivasagar recording the highest number of fatalities.

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