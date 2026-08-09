Russia Eyes Direct Rail Link to Indian Ocean Amid Transit Concerns

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin advocates exploring a direct rail link to the Indian Ocean to bypass transit risks in key maritime straits. Amid escalating military tensions, alternative routes through regional countries are being considered. Simultaneously, Russia seeks long-term financial investment in its construction sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:15 IST
Russia Eyes Direct Rail Link to Indian Ocean Amid Transit Concerns
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In an effort to mitigate transit hazards associated with critical maritime passages such as the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz, Russia is evaluating the potential of constructing a direct rail link to the Indian Ocean, according to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. In an interview with TASS, Khusnullin highlighted alternative corridors through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, indicating that any route ensuring connectivity to India would be deemed viable.

The proposal for establishing such a network arises amidst rising maritime disruptions linked to armed conflicts, with the Strait of Hormuz being a significant focal point. This chokepoint is crucial as it handles about 25% of global oil trade. Recent hostilities, including joint military strikes on Iran by the US and allies, prompted Iran's retaliatory actions and a blockade affecting international shipping in the area.

Domestically, Khusnullin emphasized the need for substantial financial investment in Russia's construction sector. He noted the industry's capacity to integrate an additional trillion rubles annually and called for consistent funding over the next five years to expand production capabilities to meet future demands. (ANI)

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