Egg-Thrown Politics: Kosovo's Quest for a Coalition

In Kosovo, a dramatic protest paused parliament proceedings after an opposition MP threw eggs at acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Vetevendosje, Kurti's party, lacks the majority needed to govern, struggling to form a coalition. Kosovo's political crisis may trigger yet another election amid parliamentary standstill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:07 IST
Egg-Thrown Politics: Kosovo's Quest for a Coalition
Opposition MP Time Kadrijaj caused a commotion in Kosovo's parliament after hurling eggs at caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Turmoil unfolded in Kosovo's assembly over the weekend when proceedings were unexpectedly halted due to a protest involving egg-throwing by an opposition lawmaker at acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti. This protest highlights the intense struggle faced by Kurti's party, Vetevendosje, to forge a coalition after the June 7 general elections.

The incident involved Time Kadrijaj of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, who expressed frustration by hurling eggs at Kurti and shouting 'Shame on you!' before security intervened. Shortly after, the broadcast was cut as order was restored surreptitiously.

Reacting to the incident with composed resolve, Kurti remarked that enduring such antics was a worthy trade for sustaining political conversations. However, Kosovan politics remain in a deadlock, with impending deadlines looming over the assembly's composition and presidency election, leaving the possibility of fresh elections hanging in balance.

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