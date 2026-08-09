Vice President Radhakrishnan Champions Unity Through 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign in Andaman

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign during a significant event in the capital city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Held at Sri Vijaya Puram, the ceremony underscored the importance of the national song 'Vande Mataram', elevating it beyond patriotism to a symbol of unity.

Addressing attendees at the State Function and Tiranga Concert at the DBRAIT Auditorium, Radhakrishnan spoke passionately about the islands' historical association with India's freedom struggle. Citing Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, he highlighted the profound connection of the 'Mani Kodi' with the enduring courage of Indian citizens.

The Vice President paid tribute to freedom fighters, particularly those who endured the hardships of Cellular Jail. By recalling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's landmark flag hoisting on the islands in 1943, he accentuated the significance of the Tricolour. Radhakrishnan urged citizens to embrace patriotism, highlighting the developmental strides of the islands and India's need for national strength.