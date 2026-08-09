Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Gear Up for Key Legislative Sessions

The Indian Parliament is set to discuss significant bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, and Kerala's name change proposal in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will deliberate on banking evidence and taxation amendments, indicating a pivotal legislative week ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:47 IST
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Gear Up for Key Legislative Sessions
Parliament building (Photo: File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Lok Sabha is poised to address a series of crucial bills on Monday, with the spotlight on the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, aiming to enhance tribunal independence and efficiency. Additionally, proposals for amending the Mines and Minerals Act and altering Kerala's name will be introduced.

In particular, the Tribunals Reforms Bill intends to standardize the qualifications, appointments, and service conditions for tribunal chairs and members, along with establishing a National Tribunals Commission. The Mines and Minerals Bill seeks further amendments from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Parallelly, the Rajya Sabha will scrutinize the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, spearheaded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a bid to modernize legal standards with digital banking norms. Taxation amendments are also on the agenda, promising comprehensive legislative reforms this session.

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