Navigating Through Tensions: Safe Passage in Turkish Straits Amid Black Sea Conflicts

Despite recent escalations and safety concerns, vessels continue their passage through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea, officials informed Reuters. Following attacks, primarily on Turkish-owned ships, Turkey has been urging Russia and Ukraine for restraint to ensure navigation safety.

These Turkish officials, speaking anonymously, revealed temporary measures were taken to address security concerns, albeit ensuring clear passage under the Montreux Convention. Specifics about these measures were not elaborated upon.

The 1936 Montreux Convention governs Turkey’s authority over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, enabling regulation of naval warship transit while ensuring civilian vessel passage in peacetime. Despite its neutral stance between Russia and Ukraine, Turkey participates in supporting Ukraine while maintaining ties with Moscow.