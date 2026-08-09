Mojtaba Khamenei to Appear Publicly Amid Health Speculations

Iranian officials are preparing to release footage depicting Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in public, as announced by Basij Organisation deputy Qasem Qoraishi on Sunday. The move is intended to dispel ongoing rumors about Khamenei's health, which have persisted since he took office in March.

Khamenei has been absent from public view since the air strikes on Iran that claimed the life of his father on February 28, purportedly leaving him with facial disfigurement and other injuries. The lack of public appearances has fueled speculation and concern among the Iranian populace.

The Iranian judiciary's news outlet, Mizan, reported on the impending video release, likely intended to reassure citizens and assert Khamenei's leadership strength amidst challenging times for the country.