Celebrating Indigenous Custodians of Tripura's Forests

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was commemorated at Sukanta Academy in Agartala, underscoring the vital contributions of indigenous communities to forest conservation and cultural heritage protection. The event was organized by the Forest Department of Tripura alongside several projects under a guiding theme of Indigenous Peoples as custodians of forest ecosystems in Tripura.

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma served as the Chief Guest, with RK Samal, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests gracing the event as Guest of Honour. Attended by forest officials, media representatives, and over 600 delegates from indigenous communities and community groups, the program celebrated their significant role in forest ecosystem management.

The activities highlighted traditional knowledge related to Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs) and sustainable practices that support forest conservation and community livelihoods. Cultural displays and product exhibitions emphasized community-based enterprises, while nine notable individuals were honored for their contributions to various fields, promoting Tripura's rich indigenous heritage.