Celebrating Indigenous Impact: Custodians of Tripura's Forests

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was celebrated in Agartala with a focus on recognizing indigenous communities' roles in forest conservation, biodiversity protection, and cultural heritage. The event stressed the importance of traditional knowledge, sustainable livelihoods, and stronger partnerships for preserving Tripura's ecological and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:51 IST
Celebrating Indigenous Impact: Custodians of Tripura's Forests
Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma attended the programme as the Chief Guest with other leaders. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was commemorated at Sukanta Academy in Agartala, emphasizing the crucial role indigenous communities play in forest conservation, biodiversity protection, and preserving cultural heritage. Organized by multiple projects under Tripura's Forest Department, the event was themed 'Indigenous People - The Custodians of Forest Ecosystems in Tripura.'

In attendance were Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma and RK Samal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, among other dignitaries. The celebration attracted around 600 participants, including indigenous community representatives, Self-Help Groups, project and forest officials, and cultural teams, all converging to underline the significance of indigenous contributions.

The program spotlighted traditional knowledge related to Non-Timber Forest Products, sustainable harvesting, and forest-based livelihoods. Emphasizing collaborative conservation efforts, Bhanumati G, CEO of the SCATFORM Project, and others urged for enhanced livelihoods, market linkages, and indigenous community engagement. This event featured displays of traditional crafts, cultural performances, and a tribute to nine eminent personalities, championing Tripura's indigenous heritage.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
2
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
3
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine
4
NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Current US Headlines

NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Curren...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026