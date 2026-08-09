Celebrating Indigenous Impact: Custodians of Tripura's Forests

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was commemorated at Sukanta Academy in Agartala, emphasizing the crucial role indigenous communities play in forest conservation, biodiversity protection, and preserving cultural heritage. Organized by multiple projects under Tripura's Forest Department, the event was themed 'Indigenous People - The Custodians of Forest Ecosystems in Tripura.'

In attendance were Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma and RK Samal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, among other dignitaries. The celebration attracted around 600 participants, including indigenous community representatives, Self-Help Groups, project and forest officials, and cultural teams, all converging to underline the significance of indigenous contributions.

The program spotlighted traditional knowledge related to Non-Timber Forest Products, sustainable harvesting, and forest-based livelihoods. Emphasizing collaborative conservation efforts, Bhanumati G, CEO of the SCATFORM Project, and others urged for enhanced livelihoods, market linkages, and indigenous community engagement. This event featured displays of traditional crafts, cultural performances, and a tribute to nine eminent personalities, championing Tripura's indigenous heritage.