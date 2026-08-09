Odisha's CM Majhi Champions Eco-Friendly Flags in Tiranga Yatra

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi urged participants of the 'Tiranga Yatra' to opt for cloth flags over plastic ones. Highlighting the campaign's environmental significance, Majhi emphasized its role in fostering patriotism and unity. Launched by PM Narendra Modi, the initiative is now a nationwide movement promoting national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:43 IST
Odisha's CM Majhi Champions Eco-Friendly Flags in Tiranga Yatra
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called for an environmentally friendly approach to the 'Tiranga Yatra', urging participants to use cloth flags instead of plastic ones. Speaking to the press, Majhi highlighted the campaign's evolution into a nationwide movement, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Majhi took to X, emphasizing the campaign's ability to inspire a wave of patriotism, unity, and self-respect across the nation. During the inaugural ceremony of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', he joined Odisha's youth and prominent figures, underscoring the campaign's significance on August Kranti Diwas.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, encourages citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes, fostering a deeper connection with India's freedom struggle. Launched in 2022, the campaign honors freedom fighters' sacrifices and solidifies its place in Independence Day celebrations.

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