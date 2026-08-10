Thousands Gather in Ranchi for Peaceful Protest Demanding Transparent Recruitment

In Ranchi, job aspirants from the 'JPSC JSSC Reform Manch' staged a peaceful 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest, urging transparent recruitment practices. Led by student leader Ravindra Paswan, protesters sought state intervention amidst alleged irregularities in exams. Security remains heightened as protesters demand CBI probes and administrative reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:53 IST
Thousands Gather in Ranchi for Peaceful Protest Demanding Transparent Recruitment
Volunteers wearing customized T-shirts printed with "JPSC JSSC REFORM MANCH VOLUNTEER" gather near a vehicle outside Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant display of unity, job hopefuls affiliated with the 'JPSC JSSC Reform Manch' assembled at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Monday. The demonstrators, wearing matching white T-shirts emblazoned with 'VOLUNTEER,' prepared for a planned march towards the Jharkhand State Assembly, emphasizing their call for transparent recruitment processes.

As protestors made their way to the assembly, student leader Ravindra Paswan shared with ANI that thousands had gathered from all of Jharkhand’s 24 districts to voice their demands. Paswan assured that the demonstration would be peaceful and constitutional, highlighting that students and youth were uniting at the old Vidhan Sabha to advocate for fair recruitment.

Addressing Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday, Paswan urged the state leadership to heed their demands as a gift to the state's youth. The protest is a response to weeks of agitation over alleged exam irregularities by the JPSC and JSSC. As tensions remain, Ranchi authorities have bolstered security measures, deploying police around key locations to maintain order.

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