Intensifying Monsoon in Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rains Expected

Himachal Pradesh braces for intensified monsoon activity starting Monday, with heavy rainfall anticipated till August 11, according to IMD. The state has already recorded light to moderate rainfall, with significant showers in Dharamshala. Residents are advised to travel cautiously as heavy rain could lead to rising water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:44 IST
Intensifying Monsoon in Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rains Expected
People using umbrella to walk in the rain in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a surge in monsoon activity, beginning Monday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma from IMD noted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is projected across various regions of the state until August 11.

In the past 24 hours, places like Dharamshala have received significant rainfall, with 61 mm recorded, while Arki in Solan and Shimla city reported 25 mm and 40 mm, respectively. IMD has issued an orange alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts for August 10 and 11, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas.

Despite a slight decrease predicted for August 12 and 13, the monsoon's intensity is expected to pick up again from August 14 to August 16. Due diligence is advised for residents and tourists as road conditions may worsen, and there is a potential for rising water levels in rivers and streams due to heavy rain spells.

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