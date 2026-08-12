Nineteen Days of Defiance: Ranchi's Student Protesters Remain Resolute
Student protests in Ranchi persist as the movement enters its 19th day without government intervention. Despite fears of forceful removal, protesters remain steadfast. demands include the cancellation of problematic exams and a CBI probe. The core committee plans further actions while authorities deny plans for student detention.
- Country:
- India
In Ranchi, student protesters continued their agitation on Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction as the government has yet to engage in dialogue or take constructive measures. Marking the 19th day of their protest, the student-led core committee convened to discuss future strategies.
On the 18th day, the presence of numerous administrative officials at the protest site raised concerns among students about potential removal efforts. Speaking to ANI, a student protester affirmed the movement's continuation due to the lack of governmental response since the protests began on August 10th.
The students remain adamant in their demands for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, a CBI investigation into alleged examination irregularities, and recruitment process reforms. Despite police intervention during Monday's 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, the protests, organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, showed no signs of waning.
ALSO READ
-
Union Minister Alleges Rs 400 Crore Recruitment Scam in Jharkhand
-
Opposition Unyielding: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability from Amit Shah
-
Amit Shah Calls for NEET Protest Discussion, Challenges Opposition
-
Protests and Accusations: Political Clash Over Student Agitations
-
BJP Leader Demands CBI Probe into Jharkhand Exam Scandal amid Student Protests