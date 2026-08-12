Nineteen Days of Defiance: Ranchi's Student Protesters Remain Resolute

In Ranchi, student protesters continued their agitation on Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction as the government has yet to engage in dialogue or take constructive measures. Marking the 19th day of their protest, the student-led core committee convened to discuss future strategies.

On the 18th day, the presence of numerous administrative officials at the protest site raised concerns among students about potential removal efforts. Speaking to ANI, a student protester affirmed the movement's continuation due to the lack of governmental response since the protests began on August 10th.

The students remain adamant in their demands for the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, a CBI investigation into alleged examination irregularities, and recruitment process reforms. Despite police intervention during Monday's 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, the protests, organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, showed no signs of waning.