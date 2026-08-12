Congress Calls for Temple Donation Audit Amid Anti-Defection Law Discussion

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari have raised concerns in the Lok Sabha about alleged mismanagement of temple donations and the need for a new Anti-Defection Law. They emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in religious contributions and urged legislative reforms to curb political opportunism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:51 IST
Congress Calls for Temple Donation Audit Amid Anti-Defection Law Discussion
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (FilePhoto/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bid to address rising concerns over the handling of temple donations, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the alleged misappropriation of religious offerings across the nation. The motion follows recent reports of irregularities at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, prompting calls for greater transparency and oversight.

Tagore highlighted the lapse in security and cash-management procedures, which has led to questions about accountability in such important religious sites. He stressed that theft or mismanagement of temple contributions constitutes not only a financial crime but also a breach of public trust and religious sentiment. The MP demanded clarity from the government on the extent of the issue and action plans to enhance security in temples nationwide.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari called attention to the need for a new Anti-Defection Law. He urged the suspension of scheduled parliamentary business to discuss legislative measures aimed at preventing politically motivated defections. Tewari stressed the importance of maintaining ideological integrity while simultaneously allowing room for genuine dissent in Parliament and state assemblies. (ANI)

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