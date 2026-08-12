Prolonged Struggles: Nursing Students in Bhopal Demand Timely Exams and Results

In a fervent appeal for educational reform, nursing students in Bhopal took to the streets on Wednesday to protest delays in their examinations, delays in results declaration, issues over scholarships, and uncertainties about the recognition of their nursing colleges.

Nursing student Dilkhush Rawat highlighted the gravity of their plight, noting that despite completing their first-year examinations, results have yet to be declared, leaving students in academic limbo. The students implore the government to honor timely examinations and result announcements for the sanctity of their academic progress.

Alongside the academic concerns, financial strains plague many students like Sandhya Barse, who lament the unsustainable economic demands placed on their families. As students strive for timely course completion and the receipt of anticipated scholarships, law enforcement officials, led by TT Nagar police station in charge Gaurav Dohare, managed the protest, ensuring student safety.