ABVP Stages Protest Against Police Brutality in Ranchi

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a peaceful protest outside the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi over police actions against students. The protest addressed alleged examination irregularities, while several students and leaders were arrested and injured during the demonstrations. The ABVP demands corrective measures and impartial investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:43 IST
ABVP Stages Protest Against Police Brutality in Ranchi
ABVP protest against alleged paper leak of JPSC exam near CM's residence in Ranchi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a peaceful protest outside the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi, expressing outrage against police actions during a demonstration. The protest was fueled by allegations of police brutality, including lathicharges and the use of water cannons on students protesting during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.

The organization, which represents students across the state, was voicing concerns about alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. According to a release, students and ABVP members arriving in Ranchi were blocked at multiple locations as they attempted to join the protest.

During the Assembly demonstration, police were reported to have again resorted to lathicharge against the protesters, resulting in injuries and arrests of several ABVP leaders. The organization has demanded a thorough inquiry into the police conduct and has reiterated its commitment to continue fighting for the students' rights and demands regarding the examinations.

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