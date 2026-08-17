First Pilgrims Set Out for Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security

The Baba Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra began as Jammu and Kashmir's first group of pilgrims departed for the revered Poonch district shrine. The annual event sees cooperation between the administration, VHP, and Bajrang Dal to ensure devotees' safety throughout the sacred journey, which holds significant cultural importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:28 IST
First Pilgrims Set Out for Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Baba Budha Amarnath ji Yatra from Jammu Base camp (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Baba Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra on Monday, marking the start of the annual pilgrimage from the Jammu base camp to the revered shrine in Poonch district. Devotees from across the country gathered to begin their spiritual journey, reaching Poonch by evening.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, are overseeing the pilgrimage, securing routes and ensuring the safety of pilgrims. The shrine in Poonch's Mandi area is a key religious site, attracting pilgrims nationally and playing a vital role in the cultural and religious calendar.

In anticipation of the primary yatra, a 'Trishul Yatra' procession was organized in memory of the late Yashpal Sharma. Organizer Nishu Gupta emphasized the diverse participation and ritualistic celebrations, urging more to join the pilgrimage. With security measures robustly in place, authorities aim for a peaceful and well-coordinated event.

TRENDING

1
Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Ukraine
2
Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

United States
3
Mbappe Shines as Real Madrid Secures Victory in Pre-Season Final

Mbappe Shines as Real Madrid Secures Victory in Pre-Season Final

Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Hurdles: Impact of West Asia Conflict

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Hurdles: Impact of West Asia Conflict

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026