First Pilgrims Set Out for Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Baba Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra on Monday, marking the start of the annual pilgrimage from the Jammu base camp to the revered shrine in Poonch district. Devotees from across the country gathered to begin their spiritual journey, reaching Poonch by evening.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, are overseeing the pilgrimage, securing routes and ensuring the safety of pilgrims. The shrine in Poonch's Mandi area is a key religious site, attracting pilgrims nationally and playing a vital role in the cultural and religious calendar.

In anticipation of the primary yatra, a 'Trishul Yatra' procession was organized in memory of the late Yashpal Sharma. Organizer Nishu Gupta emphasized the diverse participation and ritualistic celebrations, urging more to join the pilgrimage. With security measures robustly in place, authorities aim for a peaceful and well-coordinated event.