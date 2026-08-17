Mystery Blaze Engulfs Auto-Rickshaw in Jillelaguda

An unidentified person allegedly set an auto-rickshaw on fire in Jillelaguda, Hyderabad. Locals quickly doused the fire. No injuries were reported, but a petrol bottle was found. The vehicle owner suspects his son-in-law. Meanwhile, a separate incident in Sangareddy involved an auto-truck collision, resulting in six deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:30 IST
Mystery Blaze Engulfs Auto-Rickshaw in Jillelaguda
Charred auto-rickshaw (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday, an unidentified individual allegedly set fire to an auto-rickshaw parked in the DNR Colony of Jillelaguda, under Meerpet Police Station's jurisdiction in Hyderabad. Quick action by locals prevented the blaze from spreading.

No casualties have been reported in this incident. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, a petrol bottle was discovered at the scene. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

Ramavath Chandu, the owner of the torched vehicle, has formally accused his son-in-law, citing a family dispute. Meanwhile, a tragic auto-truck collision in Telangana's Sangareddy district claimed six lives, with six others injured. This separate incident is currently under investigation.

TRENDING

1
Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Ukraine
2
Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

United States
3
Mbappe Shines as Real Madrid Secures Victory in Pre-Season Final

Mbappe Shines as Real Madrid Secures Victory in Pre-Season Final

Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Hurdles: Impact of West Asia Conflict

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Hurdles: Impact of West Asia Conflict

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026