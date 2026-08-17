Mystery Blaze Engulfs Auto-Rickshaw in Jillelaguda
An unidentified person allegedly set an auto-rickshaw on fire in Jillelaguda, Hyderabad. Locals quickly doused the fire. No injuries were reported, but a petrol bottle was found. The vehicle owner suspects his son-in-law. Meanwhile, a separate incident in Sangareddy involved an auto-truck collision, resulting in six deaths.
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- India
In the early hours of Monday, an unidentified individual allegedly set fire to an auto-rickshaw parked in the DNR Colony of Jillelaguda, under Meerpet Police Station's jurisdiction in Hyderabad. Quick action by locals prevented the blaze from spreading.
No casualties have been reported in this incident. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, a petrol bottle was discovered at the scene. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.
Ramavath Chandu, the owner of the torched vehicle, has formally accused his son-in-law, citing a family dispute. Meanwhile, a tragic auto-truck collision in Telangana's Sangareddy district claimed six lives, with six others injured. This separate incident is currently under investigation.