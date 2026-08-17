Mystery Blaze Engulfs Auto-Rickshaw in Jillelaguda

In the early hours of Monday, an unidentified individual allegedly set fire to an auto-rickshaw parked in the DNR Colony of Jillelaguda, under Meerpet Police Station's jurisdiction in Hyderabad. Quick action by locals prevented the blaze from spreading.

No casualties have been reported in this incident. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, a petrol bottle was discovered at the scene. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

Ramavath Chandu, the owner of the torched vehicle, has formally accused his son-in-law, citing a family dispute. Meanwhile, a tragic auto-truck collision in Telangana's Sangareddy district claimed six lives, with six others injured. This separate incident is currently under investigation.